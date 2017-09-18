Rumor Has It Ariana Grande Fired Backup Dancer Lady Cultura Following Her Use Of Racial Slurs
Yikes.
Ariana Grande's backup dancer Lady Cultura is apparently no longer on tour with the pop singer after controversy surrounding the use of a racial slur on social media.
The Into You songstress' team has not commented on the rumored firing, but many fan accounts are claiming the dancer used the N-word during an Instagram Story (below) and has not been seen onstage with Ari as of late.
Additionally, Lady Cultura has since unfollowed the celeb and several other crew members.
