Yikes.

Ariana Grande's backup dancer Lady Cultura is apparently no longer on tour with the pop singer after controversy surrounding the use of a racial slur on social media.

Related: Ariana Singing Suddenly Seymour Will Give You Life!

The Into You songstress' team has not commented on the rumored firing, but many fan accounts are claiming the dancer used the N-word during an Instagram Story (below) and has not been seen onstage with Ari as of late.

Additionally, Lady Cultura has since unfollowed the celeb and several other crew members.

[Image via Instagram.]