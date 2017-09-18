Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Emmys Kevin Hart Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Rihanna, YouTube, Twitter, Bookz, HIGHlarious, Gotta Have Faith, Snapchat >> YouTube Star Elijah Daniel Hit With Death Threats For Penning A 'Gayer' Version Of The Bible!
« Previous story
Alabama High School Students Stir Controversy After Holding 'Put The Panic Back In Hispanic' & 'MAGA' Signs At Pep Rally
Next story »
Watch Sam Smith's Emotional Music Video For Too Good At Goodbyes HERE!
See All Comments