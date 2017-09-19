Home Videos Photos Shop
Aaron Paul & His Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their First Child!

So excited for these two!!

On Tuesday, actor Aaron Paul announced that he and his wife Lauren Paul are expecting their first child together!!

Related: Is Aaron Paul The Best Husband Ever??

Ch-ch-check out their Instagram announcements (below)!

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Yay!!

We can't wait for the little one's arrival!

[Image via Instagram.]

