Aaron Paul & His Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their First Child!

So excited for these two!!

On Tuesday, actor Aaron Paul announced that he and his wife Lauren Paul are expecting their first child together!!

Related: Is Aaron Paul The Best Husband Ever??

Ch-ch-check out their Instagram announcements (below)!

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼!A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Yay!!

We can't wait for the little one's arrival!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: aaron paul, baby blabber, baby bump watch, instagram, lauren parsekian, lauren paul, love line