Ariel Winter Has Something To Say To Her Fashion Critics — 'Screw Having To Always Look Appropriate Or Fashionable'

Ariel Winter is giving the haters a piece of her mind.

The 19-year-old starlet took to Instagram on Monday with a lengthy self-proclaimed rant to address recent shade she's gotten about how she dresses.

The Modern Family actress penned:

"Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap'd everywhere I go, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can't do that without paparazzi following me around everyday. I'm not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I'm trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect."

Adding of her interesting fashion choices:

"I'm not a stylist! I don't know what to wear everyday so I look 'appropriate' or 'fashionable.' Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don't want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don't want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single damn day as much as you don't."

#rantA post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

