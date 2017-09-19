Ariel Winter's Mother Thinks Her Daughter's Choice Of Clothing Is A 'Cry For Help' — WATCH!

Another family torn apart…

In an interview published on Tuesday, Ariel Winter's estranged mother Crystal Workman speaks to Inside Edition about her daughter's provocative Instagram photos, and how she wants to "see her have respect for herself and have some class."

Workman says there is one paparazzi photo in particular that made her extremely emotional.

"That one in particular where her leg is raised and she is holding a martini glass, all I could do was cry and feel sorry for her."

Overall, Crystal believes the 19-year-old's risqué fashion choices are signs of a greater problem.

"I feel that Ariel is starving for attention. I feel this is a cry for help from my child."

In fact, she has the following message for the Modern Family star:

"It's time to fix your relationship with your mom. Every girl needs her mom and every mom needs her daughter."

As we reported, on Monday, Winter wrote a lengthy social media post where she dismisses the idea that she has to "always look appropriate or fashionable," and that "no one should fault" her for wearing what she wants.

In May 2015, the actress won emancipation from her mother amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse.

