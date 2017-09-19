Bill O'Reilly STILL Denies Ever Harassing Employees & Tells Matt Lauer Those Career-Ending Accusations Were A 'Hit Job'

Despite the litany of accusations made against him, Bill O'Reilly has no trouble sleeping at night!

The former host of The O'Reilly Factor appeared on TODAY six months after being ousted at Fox News, where he called the sexual harassment charges made against him nothing but a "political and financial hit job."

Sitting down with Matt Lauer, the political pundit denied ever having been accused of misconduct against women — until he was faced with the claims that ended his cable news career. He insisted:

"Not in 42 years. In 42 years, I've been in this business. I worked with 12 companies. Not one time did I have any interaction with HR, any complaints filed against me."

Earlier this year, it was reported that five women were paid a settlement of $13 million by the network for agreeing not to file lawsuits or speak publicly about the allegations against O'Reilly.

But the conservative commentator claims he knows nothing about Fox's "business decision" in paying off his accusers. He continued:

"I don't know because I'm not privy to what Fox News did. After [former Fox News Chairman] Roger Ailes went down, there was a flood of lawsuits — a flood — with dozens of people named. And the company did what the company did."

Adamant that he was only one of the many names dragged in the mud by the accusations, O'Reilly asserted that no media company is a stranger to these type of harassment lawsuits — not even Lauer's!

He shaded:

"Every company in this country — including this one, Comcast — has these lawsuits. Some of there are valid, some of them are not. They settle them for a number of reasons. As an employee, I don't really have any say in that matter."

When asked why he didn't countersue his accusers and clear his name, O'Reilly claimed it was impossible for a public figure to win these type of legal battles:

"I could do that, but the collateral damage of these lawsuits, the press frenzy. Every allegation is a conviction. Every allegation in this area is a conviction — they don't look for the truth."

Maintaining his stance that the lawsuits and network boycotts were orchestrated by a leftist cabal, the anchor promised that his team would eventually reveal the truth and prove that the victim here is O'Reilly! He added:

"I can go to sleep at night very well knowing that I never mistreated anyone on my watch in 42 years."

Well, at least his conscious is clear. Watch his full interview (below).

