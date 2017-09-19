Home Videos Photos Shop
Billy Bush And His Wife Of 20 Years Have Split

9/19/2017

WOW.

Billy Bush and his wife of 20 years, Sydney Davis, have split up.

A rep shared with TMZ that they have:

"…separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future."

We can't help but think the 2016 Donald Trump scandal caused a massive amount of tension between the two.

Billy and Sydney have three kids — Josie, Lillie, and Mary.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

