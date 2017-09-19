Home Videos Photos Shop
Brazil Judge Re-Legalizes Gay Conversion Therapy After 18 Years! See The LGBT Community Fight With Worldwide Love On Twitter!

Brazil Judge Re-Legalizes Gay Conversion Therapy After 18 Years! See The LGBT Community Fight With Worldwide Love On Twitter!

9/19/2017

no title

Dammit, we are not a disorder that needs to be cured!

Federal judge Waldemar de Carvalho enraged the nation of Brazil with his ruling overturning the 1999 Federal Council of Psychology's ban on gay conversion therapy.

For 18 years, psychologists were forbidden from offering treatments meant to "cure" homosexuality. You know, because it's disgusting nonsense — not to mention mostly torture.

Openly gay councillor David Miranda was appalled by Carvalho's decision, which comes at the behest of a push by right wing evangelical Christians against the acceptance and inclusion of gays in the public and pop culture. He told the Guardian:

"This decision is a big regression to the progressive conquests that the LBGT community had in recent decades. Like various countries in the world, Brazil is suffering a conservative wave."

Sadly, with a president who wants to ban transgender military personnel but can't condemn Nazis, we can relate all too well right now.

The initial court case was brought by Christian psychologist Rozangela Justino, whose license was revoked after she broke the ban on conversion therapy. Carvalho ruled in Justino's favor.

The Federal Council of Psychology promised in a public statement to fight the decision. President Rogerio Giannini said:

"There is no way to cure what is not a disease. It is not a serious, academic debate, it is a debate connected to religious or conservative positions."

He also explained the judge twisted the language to make it the ban seem legally unjustified:

"We have no power over research. The way it was put by the judge gave the impression that we prohibited research which is not true."

The international LGBT community was also horrified by the decision. The hashtags #curagay ("gay cure") and #HomofobiaÉdoença ("homophobia is a disease") have been trending all day.

We don't speak Portuguese, but some of these need no translation:

[Image via Twitter.]

