Frankie Muniz Suffered A Broken Back While Race Car Driving — But Still Killed It On The Season 25 Premiere Of Dancing With The Stars!

The Malcom in the Middle star revealed he suffered a major injury during his time as a professional race car driver.
He told his partner Whitney Carson during the episode:
"I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs."
The 31-year-old later opened up to People about how the accident affects his DWTS rehearsals:
"I think we talk about my injuries every day because I have a creaky, old body. I'm 31 but feel like I have the creaky, old body of a 71-year-old. But I'm doing whatever it takes to take care of my body so I can continue dancing. I've raced Indy cars, I've played every sport, I consider myself a pretty athletic person, but I'm so sore. I'm so dead. I'm in the sauna, I'm icing. Everything that I'm doing every minute of the day is to make me a better dancer in this competition and make it to the end."
Carson commented on Frankie's perseverance:
"This guy is amazing. He's so hard working and wants to do the best that he can. We're having a blast."
The pair finished with a pretty solid score of 19 on Monday after performing a foxtrot that the judges loved.
– Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas delivered a "crisp" and "clean" cha cha that was declared the best of the night. They earned a score of 22.
– Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold rocked the socks off a tango that also got them a score of 22, tying for first place.
– Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy weren't far behind after an impressive cha cha that left them with a score of 21.
– Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev literally had a body-slamming tango. They got a 20.
– The rest of the lineup: Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 19/30 Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess: 18/30 Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 18/30 Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko: 18/30 Debbie Gibson and Alan Bernstein: 17/30 Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 16/30 Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 15/30 Barbara Corcoran and Keo Meostepe: 14/30
