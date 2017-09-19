Eva Mendes Speaks The Truth About Working Mom Guilt: 'It Is Like A Day To Day Kind Of Struggle'

Eva Mendes has seriously struggled with "working mom" guilt.

During a recent sit down with E! News, the actress turned fashion designer opened up about juggling her busy career with raising her daughters with Ryan Gosling. Girl, we get you there!

On the surprising amount of guilt she's felt while working, the A-lister noted:

"Oh my God, nobody warns you about the guilt that you feel when you do work! … I don't know how I find balance, because I think it is like a day to day kind of struggle, you know?"

Eva is speaking the truth! Miz Mendes certainly has her hands full as she's been rearing her three-year-old Esmeralda and one-year-old Amada while creating a collection for New York & Co.

Though Eva puts self care first, the Hitch star can't seem to shake her guilt. She continued:

"I'm all for obviously taking care of myself—that's how I can take care of them of course—but that guilt that is just kind of always there. It's like, 'Ugh, this is gonna be there forever now.'"

Ironically, the 43-year-old claims her oldest "is kind of oblivious" that she does "anything besides be her mom." Awwwww.

There's no denying that Mendes and Gosling are raising some pretty independent kiddos as the brunette stunner revealed that she encourages her toddler to wear "whatever she wants when it comes to clothes" — even if the said clothes are "jammies." LOVES it!

In regards to the differences Eva has noticed about her two children, the industry vet shared:

"They are pretty opposite. They are both angels, they are just different kinds of angels."

We bet they are. Hopefully, one day, Esmeralda and Amada's protective momma will let us meet them!!

