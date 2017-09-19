Home Videos Photos Shop
In Honor Of Gossip Girl's 10-Year Anniversary — Here's What The Stars Have Been Up To!

In Honor Of Gossip Girl's 10-Year Anniversary — Here's What The Stars Have Been Up To!

9/19/2017

Time certainly flies, doesn't it??

Today (September 19) marks the 10-year anniversary of when Gossip Girl premiered on The CW. Holy smokes!

We mean, it's crazy to think that we started learning about the "scandalous lives of Manhattan's elite" a decade ago. We dare you to imagine a world without Blair Waldorf (played by Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively) in it. You can't, can you??

Obviously, this makes us wonder what the GG alums have been up to since the teen drama's departure in 2012. Well, that's one secret we'll never tell — JK, you can discover that info for yourself (below)!

See All Comments