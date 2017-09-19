Someone Recreated The IT Opening With Legos & It's Delightfully Terrifying!

Take it, Lego Georgie…

Your nightmares about Pennywise the Dancing Clown probably haven't subsided yet since watching IT.

But just in case they have, some disturbed individual recreated the opening scene of the Stephen King remake frame by frame — with Legos!

Video: Warner Bros. Recreates Friends Opening With Funko Dolls!

While Bill Skarsgård's feral voice isn't quite as menacing coming out of a hunk of plastic, it still turns playtime into terror time.

Ch-ch-check out the creepy clip (below) but remember — Legos do NOT float!

[Image via LADbible/Facebook.]

Tags: bill skarsgard, film flickers, it, legos, scary!, stephen king, toys, viral: news