So many more R. Kelly scandal details are coming out!

As we previously reported, alleged victim Jerhonda Pace decided to break her nondisclosure agreement in order to bring to light her underage sexual relationship with the singer when she was only 16!

The now 24-year-old sat down with The Real on Monday, describing how she was "trained" by another woman in how to please the star sexually.

Jerhonda explained:

