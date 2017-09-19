Javier Bardem Explains Why Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Work As A Couple!

Javier Bardem is all about Jennifer Lawrence's relationship with Darren Aronofsky!

Just days after the couple made their official red carpet debut, the mother! actor talked to The New York Times all about the film, including why he thinks the two are a good match!

Related: J.Law Suffered The Worst Opening Weekend Of Her Career

He explained of his costar and director in the new interview:

"Creatively speaking, both are very willing to go as deep as is necessary without being contaminated by it. To create means to go from a place of neutrality to a place of imagination, where you build up something that didn't exist, and then go back to neutrality. Both are able to do that, which makes the experience much more pleasant."

And even Jen chimed in, adding some kind words for her 48-year-old BF:

"What I've always loved about Darren is, he's unapologetic and he's bold."

Sounds like they're perfect for each other!

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: darren aronofsky, dating, film flickers, javier bardem, jennifer lawrence, love line, mother!