Jen Kirkman is setting the record straight.

As you likely know, Louis C.K. has once again garnered negative attention for those long standing allegations that he exposes himself to female comics without consent. Totally lost?? Let us backtrack.

In 2012, the now deceased Gawker ran a blind item where a famed male comedian was accused of cornering female peers and masturbating in front of them. It was widely believed that the funny man in question was the 50-year-old industry vet. Three years later, Kirkman recorded a podcast where she brought up the alleged inappropriate behavior of an unnamed male jokester.

At the time, Jen stated:

"This guy didn't rape me, but he made a certain difficult decision to go on tour with him really hard… Because I knew if I did, I'd be getting more of the same weird treatment I'd been getting from him."

Many believed that this was the stand-up expert's way of confirming the Louis rumors. These rumors were brought back to life after Kirkman's friend Tig Notaro said that C.K. needs to "handle" the gossip.

Surprisingly, Jen appears to be siding with Louis this time around as she recently clarified her 2015 statement in The Village Voice. The New York Times bestseller noted:

"I don't know why Tig is talking about this stuff… There are rumors out there that Louis takes his dick out at women. He has never done that to me. I never said he did, I never implied that he did. What I said was, when you hear rumors about someone, and they ask you to go on the road with them, this is what being a woman in comedy is like — imagine if there's always a chance of rain over your head but [with] men, there isn't. So you go, ‘Should I leave the house with an umbrella, or not?'"

Huh. Not to mention, Jen hasn't spoken to Tig in months nor has she seen the second season of One Mississippi. In case you were unaware, season two of Notaro's show features a scene reminiscent of the C.K. allegations. Oof.

As for Louis, he's pretty much avoided addressing the controversy altogether. Nonetheless, Jen believes her mentor to be innocent as she added:

"Sometimes there's nothing there. I think this might be a case of there's nothing there. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong, and if any women want to come forward and say what he's done, I'll totally back them, because I believe women. But I just don't know any."

Whatever you say, girl. And it seems the Chelsea Lately alum regrets talking about the scandal on her podcast as she concluded:

"I'm the one that opened it up by doing that dumb podcast, and I thought people would understand the nuance of what I was saying, and they didn't. So I brought it on myself. And then I deleted the podcast, not because Louis paid me off, but because it was causing so much attention."

Fair enough. We're sure Louis appreciates the support!

