'You're Stuck With A Fucking Bald D*ke!' CEO Neighbor Caught On Tape Screaming Obscenities At Kathy Griffin & Her Boyfriend!

Who in the hell does this guy think he is??

Kathy Griffin is neighbors with Jeffrey Mezger, the CEO of KB Home, and apparently he's a huge d-bag!

Huffington Post scored exclusive security audio of the businessman screaming obscenities at Kathy's longtime BF Randy Bick, including calling the comedienne the c-word and a "bald d*ke." He even mentions how Donald Trump "put the heat on" her.

Of course. Bullies gotta stick together.

Photo: Kathy Shows Off Her Shaved Head To Support Sister Joyce

Apparently the row began when Kathy and Randy called the police to make a noise complaint about Mezger's home Saturday night, where children were playing loudly outside after hours.

Considering Kathy had just lost her sister on Friday, we think it's safe to say a little quiet time wasn't so much to ask.

Hear the very NSFW rant (below):

KB Home, a once Fortune 500 homebuilding company, reached out to HuffPo saying:



"Mr. Mezger regrets losing his temper over a supposed noise complaint involving his three young grandchildren in his swimming pool around 8 p.m. on Saturday, while they were being supervised by their mother and grandmother. He apologizes for the language he used, as it does not reflect who he is or what he believes."

Funny how people who use homophobic slurs in anger always say that after they get caught.

