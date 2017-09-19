Home Videos Photos Shop
Kevin Hart & Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Photographed Together Amid Extortion Scandal

All good?

As we reported, Kevin Hart was the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt where criminals said they had a video of the funny man and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation."

On Saturday, after the scandal broke, the Ride Along star posted an emotional video on Instagram apologizing to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, promising to "do better."

Fast forward to Tuesday, it seems like the married couple are in a good place.

As seen (above), the comedian and his wife were spotted at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills grabbing lunch. This is the first time they have been photographed together since news of the scandal.

That same day, the actor broke his social media silence with a post of him literally running away:

#HustleHart #MoveWithHartA post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

As we wrote, the woman in the sex tape is reportedly a stripper named Montia Sabbag (who also goes by Montiah Sabagg).

Eniko is turning her cheek to the drama…

[Image via Jonzen Cousart/WENN.]

