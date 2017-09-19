Kevin Hart's First Wife Torrei Talks Being Cheated On By The Comedian: 'If It Happened To Me, It Could Happen To Anyone'

All of Kevin Hart's skeletons are coming out of the closet.

As we reported, an investigation is underway after the comedian became the subject of a multi-million dollar extortion attempt by an anonymous person (or persons) who said they had a video of Kevin and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation." The celeb has since publicly apologized to his pregnant wife, Eniko, and two children via Instagram.

In an interview with Inside Edition that aired on Monday, the 38-year-old's first wife Torrei Hart opened up about also being cheated on my the Ride Along star.

Specifically, Torrei reiterated her claims that Kevin began his relationship with Eniko two years before their marriage ended.

When asked if she believes Kevin cheated on Eniko, the mother-of-two admitted:

"I can't say yes, I can't say no. All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone."

Interestingly enough, this interview was filmed over a month ago — according to Torrei's IG (below). Apparently cheating allegations aren't few and far between for Kev.

