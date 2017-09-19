Home Videos Photos Shop
Kim Kardashian Was Such A CHEATER In High School! WATCH!

So naughty!

In a video posted on Tuesday, Kim Kardashian appears on Ellen DeGeneres' Ellen's Show Me More Show on YouTube where she answers the most sizzling questions Ellen could think of.

When asked about a secret she kept from her parents in high school, the KUWTK star confesses she cheated on all of her tests!

Kanye West's wife revealed:

"We would wear uniforms, so I would wear this little skirt. I would flip up the skirt and write all of the answers in washable ink. And what's the teacher gonna do? Ask you to lift up your skirt? Like, sexual harassment!"

Look away, Kris Jenner!

Kimmy was also asked about her favorite body part, her first celebrity crush, and even gave a spot-on impression of sister Kourtney Kardashian!

Watch the clip (below)!

