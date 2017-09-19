OMG, The Kardashians Remade Their Original KUWTK Opening Credits For The 10th Anniversary Season

Okay, FINE. This is pretty dope.

In honor of the 10th anniversary season of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West and ko. (minus a few key members) reassemble to recreate the original opening credits from their cult E! reality show.

This clip has everything: John Legend singing, a Younes Bendjima look-alike as Kourtney Kardashian's pool boy, Kris Jenner flying around in a helicopter like a boss, Kendall Jenner's fake-twin Kirby, Kylie Jenner getting pulled over in a Lambo, a ripped Khloé Kardashian, and of course, all the spotlight on Kim.

Ch-ch-check out the badass teaser (below)!!

10 years!! So excited for the new season, starting with our anniversary special this Sunday! #KeepItKardashian @KUWTK pic.twitter.com/1oLozTAgVP

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 19, 2017

