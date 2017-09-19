Lady GaGa Breaks Down Over Her Battle With Chronic Pain In Emotional New Documentary Trailer — Watch

Even Lady GaGa has her weaknesses.

The latest trailer for the pop superstar's upcoming documentary shows a deeper look into her ongoing struggles with severe chronic pain, which has caused the songstress to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

The new clip for Gaga: Five Foot Two teases footage of the 31-year-old undergoing medical procedures as she explains her years-long battle in a voiceover, admitting:

"I have chased this pain for five years. But, when I feel the adrenaline of my music and my fans, I can fucking go."

The trailer also shows a glimpse at the performer creating her recent album Joanne, including a touching visit to her grandmother, whose late daughter inspired the album's title.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) and catch Gaga: Five Foot Two September 22 on Netflix.

