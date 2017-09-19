Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Film Flickers, Lady GaGa, Health, Netflix >> Lady GaGa Breaks Down Over Her Battle With Chronic Pain In Emotional New Documentary Trailer — Watch

Lady GaGa Breaks Down Over Her Battle With Chronic Pain In Emotional New Documentary Trailer — Watch

9/19/2017 3:47 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteFilm FlickersLady GaGaHealthNetflix

Even Lady GaGa has her weaknesses.

The latest trailer for the pop superstar's upcoming documentary shows a deeper look into her ongoing struggles with severe chronic pain, which has caused the songstress to postpone the European leg of her Joanne World Tour.

Video: GaGa Admits Drug Abuse During Born This Way Tour!

The new clip for Gaga: Five Foot Two teases footage of the 31-year-old undergoing medical procedures as she explains her years-long battle in a voiceover, admitting:

"I have chased this pain for five years. But, when I feel the adrenaline of my music and my fans, I can fucking go."

The trailer also shows a glimpse at the performer creating her recent album Joanne, including a touching visit to her grandmother, whose late daughter inspired the album's title.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) and catch Gaga: Five Foot Two September 22 on Netflix.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Aaron Paul & His Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their First Child!
Next story »
Billy Bush And His Wife Of 20 Years Have Split
See All Comments