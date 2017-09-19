Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: In Our Thoughts!

9/19/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousListen To This

It's really in the blood!!!

The late great Juan Gabriel's son, Luis Alberto Aguilera, has ventured out on his own as a solo recording artist. But he's just not relying on his famous father's name!

He wrote his debut single and…. its' sooooo great!

Check out the non-regaetton (shocking) Incertidumbre above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Luis Alberto Aguilera!

