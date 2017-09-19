Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Kesha, Macklemore >> Macklemore & Kesha's "Good Old Days" - REACTING Live!

Macklemore & Kesha's "Good Old Days" - REACTING Live!

9/19/2017 6:12 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYouTubePerezTVKeshaMacklemore

Is THIS is what the world needs now???

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: The Worst Dressed List
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ryan Phillippe's Domestic Abuse Scandal Isn't The Only Celebrity Drama We Never Saw Coming
Next story »
Serena Williams Thanks Her Mom For Teaching Her The 'Power Of A Black Woman' In Emotional Open Letter!
See All Comments