Macklemore & Kesha Reminisce About The Good Old Days In New Song — LISTEN!

9/19/2017 2:13 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteKeshaMacklemoreNostalgia

Macklemore and Kesha have come together for a nostalgic AF new song.

The single, titled Good Old Days, will appear on the 34-year-old rapper's upcoming solo album, Gemini. In Macklemore's latest musical effort, the Seattle native reflects on everything from his early career to his past struggles with substance abuse to his homecoming dance regrets.

As Kesha has had a difficult couple of years, it only seems right that she serves up the song's potent hook. We see you, two!

Be sure to take a listen to the new track for yourself (below)!!

See All Comments