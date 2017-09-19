Colorado Family Terrorized By Jogger Who Won't Stop Shitting Near Their House! Get The Deets On 'The Mad Pooper'!

When nature won't stop calling.

A Colorado Springs family has spent the past several weeks trying to get a mystery woman to stop taking shits in their neighborhood for no apparent reason.

Cathy Budde says her kids first spotted "The Mad Pooper" seven weeks ago, unapologetically popping a squat right outside their house. Speaking to KKTV, she recalled:

"They are like, 'There's a lady taking a poop!' So I come outside, and I'm like … 'are you serious?' … 'Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?' She's like, 'Yeah, sorry!'"

Hey, when you gotta go, you gotta go!

Only The Mad Pooper didn't stop going. Like some kind of a trained animal, the woman would jog by the Budde house at least once a week and leave behind human waste, and Cathy can't help but laugh at the situation:

"Two other times we've caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching."

Hmm… so, The Mad Pooper can adapt her bowel moments to avoid getting caught. Fascinating…

Seeing no other option, the Budde family got the Colorado Springs Police Department involved in the messy case — and authorities are equally as bewildered. Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said:

"It's abnormal, it's not something I've seen in my career. For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it's uncharted territory for me."

Officers have asked the family to take photos of the jogger, who they say could be facing charges of indecent exposure and public defecation, in hopes of identifying her.

Stumped as to why the woman keeps fertilizing their lawn, the Budde family admits they've tried everything they can think of to get her to stop. Cathy added:

"I put a sign on the wall that's like 'please, I'm begging you, please stop.' … She ran by it like 15 times yesterday, and she still pooped… There's plenty of public restrooms less than a block away from where she's targeting. This is intentional."

Hopefully police identify The Mad Pooper so we can find out the motive.

