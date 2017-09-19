Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Personally Perez, Music Minute, Politik, YouTube, PerezTV >> Mariah Carey Needs An Intervention! Donald Trump Needs To Quit! And…

Mariah Carey Needs An Intervention! Donald Trump Needs To Quit! And…

9/19/2017 8:20 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPersonally PerezMusic MinutePolitikYouTubePerezTV

Mariah Carey needs an intervention! This is real bad!

Plus… James Corden is really sorry!

Donald Trump is not!

Shocking and disturbing new allegations against Ryan Phillippe from a second woman!

Anthony Scaramucci is spilling some tasty tea.

Billy Bush's marriage implodes.

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen call it quits too.

Jada Pinkett Smith addresses those Scientology rumors!

Kathy Griffin mocked for shaving hr head in support of her sister who was battling and died of cancer.

Mel B is suffering so unduly in her divorce trial.

New pedophilia allegations against R. Kelly!

Ariel Winter speaks ass cheeks!

Bill O'Reilly is still clueless!

Some happy baby news!

And… much MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
8 Things Trump Supporters Don't Know!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ryan Phillippe Speaks Out More On Abuse Allegations: 'This Is Wrong, This Is Not Who I Am'
Next story »
Celebs Send Their Love To Mexico As Earthquake Death Toll Rises — Oh, And Trump Tweeted Too…
See All Comments