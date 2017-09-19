Home Videos Photos Shop
Mel B Has Lost The Bid To Have Her Domestic Violence Case Sealed

Mel B just can't catch a break.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Spice Girls alum's bid to seal her domestic violence case has failed.

According to TMZ, the judge overseeing the case denied the America's Got Talent judge's request to have the courtroom closed AND shot down her plea to have all the records sealed from the public. This is a huge loss for the A-lister as she believes her soon-to-be ex, Stephen Belafonte will expose their sex tapes by submitting them as evidence.

The last thing Mel wants is for her children to one day discover the explicit content. However, per the judge, "salacious details" are often not enough to have a case sealed from the public. Thankfully, he did confirm that decisions regarding the children (e.g. visitation schedules) will not be discussed in open court.

In short, the judge isn't willing to seal the WHOLE case, but will decide which topics will be public or private as the proceedings continue. Stay strong, Mel!!

