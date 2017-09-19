Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Sad Sad, Scary!, Safety, News, Viral: News >> The Images Coming In After 7.1 Earthquake Hits Central Mexico Are Absolutely Devastating

The Images Coming In After 7.1 Earthquake Hits Central Mexico Are Absolutely Devastating

9/19/2017 4:52 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadScary!SafetyNewsViral: News

no title

UPDATE 5:13 P.M. EST: According to a preliminary report issued by the governor, at least 42 people have been pronounced dead as a result of the quake.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the earthquake that just rocked the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday.

The images and footage taking social media by storm following the natural disaster are truly devastating. So far, at least five people are being reported dead, while many others remained trapped under buildings.

Related: College LGBT Leader Shot And Killed By Campus Police

Take a look at the damage (below):

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via CBS.]

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
These Nightmare Bachelorette Party Stories Are Just Awful!
5 Times The Trump Administration Was Scarier Than House Of Cards!
Stars We Lost In 2017
View Pics »
« Previous story
Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day With Black Sails' Sexy Ass Tom Hopper & More Of 'Arrrgh' Favorite Sea Scoundrels!
Next story »
Colorado Family Terrorized By Jogger Who Won't Stop Shitting Near Their House! Get The Deets On 'The Mad Pooper'!
See All Comments