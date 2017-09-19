The Images Coming In After 7.1 Earthquake Hits Central Mexico Are Absolutely Devastating

UPDATE 5:13 P.M. EST: According to a preliminary report issued by the governor, at least 42 people have been pronounced dead as a result of the quake.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the earthquake that just rocked the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday.

The images and footage taking social media by storm following the natural disaster are truly devastating. So far, at least five people are being reported dead, while many others remained trapped under buildings.

Take a look at the damage (below):

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB

— David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s

— Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Photos show the scene after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck the central Mexican state of Puebla, according to USGS https://t.co/oost6uN2h9 pic.twitter.com/tVKlGEIlTA

— CNN (@CNN) September 19, 2017

JUST IN: Video from @mirandamendes98 shows an accumulation of gas in central Mexico moments after earthquake: https://t.co/2rwe7ZshJd pic.twitter.com/zURb7dhMlk

— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) September 19, 2017

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

