Oh boy.

As we reported, Ryan Phillippe was hit with some serious accusations this week from his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, who claims the actor physically abused her on July 4. Ryan has since denied the claims.

Unsurprisingly, more dirt on the 43-year-old is beginning to surface.

Related: Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Plan To Change Custody Agreement With Ryan

It turns out, the Shooter star's ex-fiancée Paulina Slagter filed a harassment report with LAPD in March 2016, when the two split after being together for five years.

According to TMZ, Paulina filled out an "Annoying or Harassing Electronics Communications Harassment Report" after receiving a slew of "aggressive" and "extremely angry" text messages from the actor, who allegedly accused her of cheating and called her a "whore."

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that Paulina later dropped the case because she did not want to deal with the publicity.

To be sure about all this, she took to Twitter on Monday to say:

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]