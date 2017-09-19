Netflix Hits Unauthorized Stranger Things Bar With A Cheeky Cease-And-Desist Order!

Netflix is SO sassy!!

In case you haven't heard, people are going just mad for the Stranger Things-themed bar which has popped up in Chicago, IL.

The Upside Down pop-up, which launched in August, has been named after the supernatural universe from the hit Netflix drama. The only problem is, this business venture has no authorization from Netflix… Eek!

Related: Location Scout For Netflix's Narcos Found Dead

As seen in the snap (below), the hot spot features the light up alphabet wall from ST and sells cocktails named after the popular characters, such as Eleven's Eggos:

Sunday Stranger Sunday! we're open in an hour & partyin til 2am… thx to @martharamette for the legit shot of our "Eleven's Eggo's" cocktail 👏🏼👏🏼A post shared by The Upside Down (@upsidedownchicago) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

As the bar has grown significantly in popularity, the owners decided to extend the theme to coincide with the season two premiere. Here's where Netflix FINALLY stepped in. Since The Upside Down pop-up never asked for permission to make this AH-Mazing bar, Netflix was forced to send a cease-and-desist letter.

However, rather than send a dry legal document, the streaming company sent a pretty tongue in cheek note to the establishment (below):

The themed bar will close on October 1 as originally planned.

Per DNAInfo Chicago, the bar owners and manager have no hard feelings towards Netflix for putting an end to their pop-up. But they are scared of that demogorgon…

Be sure to catch Stranger Things when it returns on October 27.

Tags: business blitz, busted!, legal matters, netflix, oops!, stranger things, tv news