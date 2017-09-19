R. Kelly's Alleged 'Sex Cult' Victim Describes Being 'Trained' At 16 To Sexually Please The Singer

So many more R. Kelly scandal details are coming out!

As we previously reported, alleged victim Jerhonda Pace decided to break her nondisclosure agreement in order to bring to light her underage sexual relationship with the singer when she was only 16!

The now 24-year-old sat down with The Real on Monday, describing how she was "trained" by another woman in how to please the star sexually.

Jerhonda explained:

"The trainer — it's a woman — and she trains you to please him sexually. She trained me for everything I was doing. She told me how to please him and she also taught me what I like… I got invited to his tour bus. So I went out there to his tour bus and you have him naked and you have her naked and I'm looking like, 'Okay, what is this?' Because Rob [Kelly] is the one who took my virginity. I was like, 'Ummm, yeah, so what's going on?' And he's like, 'Don't worry about it.' I guess he saw that I was looking uneasy. That's when he told me to look at her and he said, 'She's going to teach you everything you need to know. So she's going to please you.' And he told me to remove my clothes and that's when me and her engaged in sexual activity. She was doing everything. I didn't know. I was 16."

Wow!!!

She also recalled how R. Kelly would physically abuse the women who didn't obey:

"It's very frightening. He would slap you in your face. He would physically harm you and he would put you in a room and he would put you in a room and he would lock you in the room for days. For days."

It wasn't until she lied to him that she was able to take the opportunity to escape:

"He was preparing for a party at the time. I told him my uncle lived a few doors down and I wanted to go to my uncle's house to grab some shoes. And he was like, 'Okay, well when you get there, you get the shoes and you come right back.' And at that moment, when I knew I got out the house, I was like, 'I'm not going back. I refuse.' I wasn't going back. I lied to get out. I left everything behind. The only thing I had in my hand was a cell phone and that's because of course you need to communicate with him to get back in. I left everything and I just never looked back."

Dang!!

Kelly denied the claims when she first spoke out about them, but we wonder what his rep will have to say this time!

Until then, ch-ch-check out Jerhonda's interview (below)!

