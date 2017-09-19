Home Videos Photos Shop
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Split After Almost 10 Years Together

9/19/2017 4:10 PM ET

Sad news!!

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split after nearly 10 years together!

An Us Weekly source spilled:

"She's full-time back in L.A. He's in Toronto. They've been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done."

They two share a daughter, Briar Rose, who was born in 2014. No word on how they'll coparent.

We'll continue to keep you updated.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

