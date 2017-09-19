The RHOA Season 10 Trailer Is Here! Watch The Drama Get NASTY With The Return Of NeNe Leakes & Kim Zolciak!

The return of Real Housewives of Atlanta is bringing back two very familiar faces in Season 10!

NeNe Leakes has joined the cast with Kim Zolciak-Biermann recurring this time around, and they're ready to Stir. Shit. Up.

In the new RHOA trailer released on Tuesday, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey have some drama between themselves thanks to the two's arrival!

Between claims of fake marriages, con artist boyfriends, "pimping" daughters out and a scary visit to the hospital, it really goes down!

Watch (below), especially if you're trying to get a peek at when things became physical between Kenya and Kim!

[Image via Bravo.]

