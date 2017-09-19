Home Videos Photos Shop
Reese Witherspoon Doesn't Plan To Change Custody Agreement With Ryan Phillippe Amid Abuse Claims

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

No cruel intentions here.

As we reported, Ryan Phillippe‘s ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt is accusing the actor of physically abusing her on July 4, according to a civil suit accusing the celeb of kicking, punching, and throwing her down the stairs after an argument. He has since denied the claims and is reportedly gearing up for a countersuit.

Now we're hearing from The Blast that Ryan's ex-wife Reese Witherspoon has no plans to change the custody arrangement of their two children — Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13 — following the allegations, as Ryan "has never shown to be violent" in front of her.

Further, while the Big Little Lies star is well aware of Ryan's lifestyle, it's said he never exposes his children to partying or anything of that nature.

We'll keep you posted on this case as this is just the beginning.

