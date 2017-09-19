Here's Why Ryan Phillippe Is Narrowly Escaping Prosecution For Ex-Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt's Assault Allegations — But The Case Is Far From Over

It sounds like the cops have no intention of going after Ryan Phillippe!

As we previously reported, Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband has been accused of assaulting a former flame, named Elsie Hewitt. It's said that Elsie has not only taken out an Emergency Protective Order against the Shooter star, but has also filed a lawsuit against the industry vet. Oh man.

Although Elsie has filed a civil lawsuit over the alleged assault, many have wondered why she hasn't pressed charges against Ryan. Well, according to The Blast, the LAPD have already investigated Elsie's assault allegations and forwarded the claims to the El Lay City Attorney's Office for consideration on charges.

Apparently, the attorney's office looked into the case and struggled with what to do as there WAS evidence that Phillippe assaulted Hewitt, but the actor defended that his ex was the aggressor as she broke into his home while drunk. While Elsie initially told the police that she gave the 43-year-old a warning before heading to his residence, she later noted that she used an access code to gain entrance into Ryan's home. Nonetheless, she maintains that wasn't trespassing.

Essentially, it's a complicated he said/she said situation. Thus, it would be practically impossible for prosecutors to lock in a conviction.

Per reports, a city attorney sat down with Hewitt on August 30, and with Phillippe last week, and warned them that further drama would result in criminal charges. Eek.

Insiders close to the model claim Elsie believes the prosecutors' decision is "nonsensical" as, even if she arrived unannounced, her ex should still be tried for domestic assault. Fair point.

Stay tuned for any updates on this controversial story.

