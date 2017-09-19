Ryan Phillippe's Domestic Abuse Scandal Isn't The Only Celebrity Drama We Never Saw Coming

There are three sides to every story, but until the truth comes out, we only have Ryan Phillippe's and his ex Elsie Hewitt's.

If you've been following along, the actor has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex, who claims he drunkenly threw her down the stairs and punched her.

Ryan is said to be planning to counter sue the Playboy Playmate for defamation and malicious prosecution.

While it sounds like this is only the beginning for the exes, there's sure to be more drama ahead!

We never saw this coming…

