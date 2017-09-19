Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Ryan Phillippe, Legal Matters, Violence, Controversy >> Ryan Phillippe's Domestic Abuse Scandal Isn't The Only Celebrity Drama We Never Saw Coming

Ryan Phillippe's Domestic Abuse Scandal Isn't The Only Celebrity Drama We Never Saw Coming

9/19/2017 6:12 PM ET | Filed under: Ryan PhillippeLegal MattersViolenceControversy

These are some crazy scandals!

There are three sides to every story, but until the truth comes out, we only have Ryan Phillippe's and his ex Elsie Hewitt's.

If you've been following along, the actor has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex, who claims he drunkenly threw her down the stairs and punched her.

Ryan is said to be planning to counter sue the Playboy Playmate for defamation and malicious prosecution.

While it sounds like this is only the beginning for the exes, there's sure to be more drama ahead!

We never saw this coming…

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Scandals We Never Saw Coming!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Scandals We Never Saw Coming!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Scandals We Never Saw Coming!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Scandals We Never Saw Coming!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebrity Scandals We Never Saw Coming!"

[Image via Instagram & Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
The Biggest Kardashian/Jenner Business Fails!
Blac Chyna Vs. Rob Kardashian: Their Most Turbulent Moments!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Spotted: Two-Time Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown With His Shirt Off!
Next story »
Macklemore & Kesha's "Good Old Days" - REACTING Live!
See All Comments