Employees at a Navy hospital in Florida have been removed from the staff after photos on Snapchat showed nurses mishandling newborns.

A Facebook user shared screenshots of posts made by the "navy nurse," including one snap that showed her giving the middle finger to a newborn with the caption: "How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

Another Snapchat post showed the nurse and her friend making a baby dance to rap music -- an image that has since gone viral and has the blood of social media boiling!

The Naval Hospital Jacksonville responded to the controversy on Monday, describing the incident as "outrageous, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated."

Hospital spokeswoman Jeanne Casey said in a statement that the employees have been removed from patient care and will be handled by the legal system and military justice. She added that the hospital was notifying the parents of the babies.

