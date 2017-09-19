Ryan Phillippe Is 'Devastated' Over Abuse Allegations — Read His Official Statement!

This Ryan Phillippe story has our heads spinning.

The Cruel Intentions star's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt has accused him of drunkenly attacking her, and she has her injuries documented for a million dollar lawsuit.

Here's Why Ryan Is Narrowly Escaping Prosecution

Ryan's side is that the Playboy Playmate entered his home without his knowledge shortly after they had broken up — and ended up falling because she was under the influence.

Now the actor released an official statement through a rep to The Blast, who first broke the story:

"As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated. Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false."

As fans we obviously want to believe him, but we've seen far too many women being ignored on this issue because no one wants to think of their stars this way.

And if Ryan is the "staunch advocate" he claims, he must understand that.

What do YOU think of the allegations?

