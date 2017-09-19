Ryan Phillippe Plans To Countersue Ex For Defamation Over Abuse Claims

Ryan Phillippe is scrambling after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He's already denied Elsie Hewitt's account that he drunkenly threw her down the stairs, and now he's lawyering up.

According to TMZ, the Shooter star is planning on following the countersuit route that was so successful for Taylor Swift last month, suing the Playboy Playmate for defamation and malicious prosecution.

Like Hewitt, Ryan will also pledge to donate all the money from his lawsuit to charity — specifically to domestic violence organizations — he just wants to prove his ex is lying.

This court battle could end up getting even uglier.

