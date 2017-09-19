Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Ryan Phillippe, Legal Matters, Playboy, Taylor Swift, Violence, Breakups >> Ryan Phillippe Plans To Countersue Ex For Defamation Over Abuse Claims

Ryan Phillippe Plans To Countersue Ex For Defamation Over Abuse Claims

9/19/2017 4:06 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooRyan PhillippeLegal MattersPlayboyTaylor SwiftViolenceBreakups

no title

Ryan Phillippe is scrambling after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

He's already denied Elsie Hewitt's account that he drunkenly threw her down the stairs, and now he's lawyering up.

Related: Why Ryan Is Narrowly Escaping Prosecution

According to TMZ, the Shooter star is planning on following the countersuit route that was so successful for Taylor Swift last month, suing the Playboy Playmate for defamation and malicious prosecution.

Like Hewitt, Ryan will also pledge to donate all the money from his lawsuit to charity — specifically to domestic violence organizations — he just wants to prove his ex is lying.

This court battle could end up getting even uglier.

[Image via Instagram/Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
Stars & Snakes: A Closer Look!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Celebs Who Became Even Bigger Stars Than Their Spouses!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen Split After Almost 10 Years Together
Next story »
Aaron Paul & His Wife Lauren Are Expecting Their First Child!
See All Comments