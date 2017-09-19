Sarah Paulson Left Petrified After Being Scared By Ellen DeGeneres THREE TIMES — Plus, More Classic Scares!

After starring in six seasons of American Horror Story, you'd think Sarah Paulson would be tough to scare.

But it turns out the actress has a pretty low threshold for horror — because she was left trembling on the floor after being spooked not one, not two, but THREE times by scaremaster Ellen DeGeneres!

First, the daytime host startled Paulson by hiding in her dressing room closet and sneaking up on her with a maniacal laugh. Then, as the two were reliving the moment on stage, Ellen had one of her staffers sneak up behind Paulson and give her another scare!

Now almost as paranoid as her AHS: Cult character, the 42-year-old had a feeling Ellen wasn't done yet. She nervously asked if someone was about to pop out of the chest behind their chairs.

Seconds later, that's exactly what happened — and she STILL let out a blood-curdling scream!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) and see more of Ellen's best scares (below)!

