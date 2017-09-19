Serena Williams Thanks Her Mom For Teaching Her The 'Power Of A Black Woman' In Emotional Open Letter!

Motherhood has really made Serena Williams grateful for what she has!!

In an emotional open letter her mom, Oracene Price, published on The Washington Post's site on Tuesday, the tennis superstar thanked her for everything she's done!

Related: Eva Mendes Speaks The Truth About Working Mom Guilt

Just in the few weeks since giving birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian, it's clear Serena is seeing just how amazing of a job her momma did raising her!

The 35-year-old wrote:

"Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day. I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports — that I belong in Men's — because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it). But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman."

Serena continued, sharing her aspiration to be as good of a momma:

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you. Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges–ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had. Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. Your youngest of five, Serena"

Awww!!! What a beautiful message.

One day Alexis will read this, and hopefully she'll feel so proud of her mommy!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: alexis olympia ohanian, baby blabber, family, inspiration, oracene price, serena williams