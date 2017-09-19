Spotted: Two-Time Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown With His Shirt Off!

Sterling K. Brown is such a shining light!

As you know, the This Is Us star won his second Emmy on Sunday night (and was unfortunately cut off during his acceptance speech) — and you better believe he was showing that thing off at work on Monday!

Related: Channing Tatum Sent Halle Berry Four Shirtless Dancers!

In Instagram posts documented by his glam squad on set of the NBC show, the 41-year-old lifted his shirt to show off his many abs AND his new trophy (below)!

Emmy winner in the house. @sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer. We won't allow them in unless they bring their emmy. Congratulations! #thisisus #randall #setlife #A post shared by Zoe Hay (@zoehaymakeup) on Sep 18, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

Celebrating @sterlingkbrown #nbcthisisus #emmys #absA post shared by Dept Head Hair /This is Us (@michaelpreitzhair) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

HOT HOT HOT!

Oh and don't feel too bad about his speech cut-off, because he's not!

Following Monday night's 3.6 earthquake in Los Angeles, the celeb and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe immediately responded to it with a late-night video to social media.

Watch their response and his thoughts on getting cut off (below)!

#earthquake #emmys2017 #goodtimes @ryanmichellebA post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Sep 18, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

How could you NOT love them??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: abs, awardz, body, emmys, instagram, love line, ryan michelle bathe, sterling k brown, sterling k. brown, this is us, tv news