Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Taylor Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Yummy Yummy Screw, Film Flickers, Once Upon A Time, Game Of Thrones >> Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day With Black Sails' Sexy Ass Tom Hopper & More Of 'Arrrgh' Favorite Sea Scoundrels!

Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day With Black Sails' Sexy Ass Tom Hopper & More Of 'Arrrgh' Favorite Sea Scoundrels!

9/19/2017 5:07 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsYummy Yummy ScrewFilm FlickersOnce Upon A TimeGame Of Thrones

no title

Avast, ye mateys! Happy Talk Like A Pirate Day!

We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to take a look at some of our favorite pirates in TV and film.

Our newest seamen obsession is Tom Hopper, who plays the often grimy, always ripped Billy Bones on Starz' Black Sails.

(You may also know him as the recently flame-broiled Dickon from Game Of Thrones, but we prefer him raw like this!)

Doesn't he make YOU want to leave behind yer land lubbin' ways? Just look at those arrrrms…

Ready for more?? Walk the plank (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

[Image via Starz.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Steamiest LGBT Movie Sex Scenes!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Anthony Scaramucci Says Tom Brady Skipped The White House Visit Because Gisele Bundchen Was Jealous Of His Ex — Ivanka Trump!
Next story »
The Images Coming In After 7.1 Earthquake Hits Central Mexico Are Absolutely Devastating