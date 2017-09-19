Celebrate Talk Like A Pirate Day With Black Sails' Sexy Ass Tom Hopper & More Of 'Arrrgh' Favorite Sea Scoundrels!

Avast, ye mateys! Happy Talk Like A Pirate Day!

We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than to take a look at some of our favorite pirates in TV and film.

Our newest seamen obsession is Tom Hopper, who plays the often grimy, always ripped Billy Bones on Starz' Black Sails.

(You may also know him as the recently flame-broiled Dickon from Game Of Thrones, but we prefer him raw like this!)

Doesn't he make YOU want to leave behind yer land lubbin' ways? Just look at those arrrrms…

Ready for more?? Walk the plank (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

CLICK HERE to view "Our Favorite Famous Sea Scoundrels!"

[Image via Starz.]

Tags: black sails, film flickers, game of thrones, once upon a time, talk like a pirate day, tom hopper, tv news, yummy yummy screw