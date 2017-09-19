WTF! Taylor Swift Sued For Ripping Off Shake It Off Lyrics From A 3LW Song!

The Woman From Kevin Hart's Extortion Tape Has Reportedly Been Identified!
We knew it wouldn't take long to identify the woman in Kevin Hart's extortion video.
As you surely know, the comedian was the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt by an unnamed person (or persons) who claimed they had footage of Kevin and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation."
Hart seemingly confirmed the existence of the tape when he took to Instagram on Saturday and apologized to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids. Not to mention, stills from the allegedly explicit video have slowly leaked out via the press. After one blurry image of Kev and an unnamed woman hit the web, many people thought the funny man had cheated with