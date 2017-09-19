WTF! Taylor Swift Sued For Ripping Off Shake It Off Lyrics From A 3LW Song!

Taylor Swift is being sued, and it's totally ridiculous!

Songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler are hitting the singer with a lawsuit, claiming she stole their lyrics from 3LW's Playas Gon' Play for her hit Shake It Off!

According to TMZ, they believe 20% of Tay's song is theirs, and they want a lot of money for it!

These are two totally different songs though!

For those who haven't heard the 2000 song, the chorus goes "Playas, they gonna play / And haters, they gonna hate / Ballers, they gonna ball."

While Taylor sings "Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play / And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I'm just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake."

This sounds a lot like when Jesse Braham sued Swift in 2015 over the same lyrics… but you might remember that case was thrown out of court!

The Look What You Made Me Do starlet's rep has already responded to the new lawsuit, saying:

"This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case."

It's interesting the songwriters waited so long after the release to file their lawsuit…

But what do U think, Perezcious readers??

Listen to both songs (below) and let us know!!

