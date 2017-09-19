The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/19/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
Alabama High School Students Stir Controversy After Holding 'Put The Panic Back In Hispanic' & 'MAGA' Signs At Pep Rally
Ryan Phillippe Accused Of Domestic Abuse! Ex Tells Police He Punched Her & Threw Her Down The Stairs
Milo Ventimiglia Packs On PDA With His New Flame At The Emmys While Ben Affleck 'Cheered On' GF Lindsay Shookus!
Alexander Skarsgård Kissed Nicole Kidman In Front Of Keith Urban & The Internet Has Questions!
Rumor Has It Ariana Grande Fired Backup Dancer Lady Cultura Following Her Use Of Racial Slurs
Yes, Kevin Hart's Extortionist Wanted Money — But They REALLY Wanted To Expose The A-Lister As A Cheater Too!
Chris Pratt Jokes About Not Being Invited To The Emmys, But Praises Ex Anna Faris' Job Presenting — 'She Rules'
The View's Jedediah Bila Just Announced Her Shocking Departure From The Show ON AIR! Did She Get Fired For Meghan McCain??
Ryan Phillippe Denies Beating Ex — Who Is Now Suing For Over $1 Million!
Here's Why People Are Pissed About Belle Of The Ball Sean Spicer's Cameo Last Night At The Emmys
