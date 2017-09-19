Anthony Scaramucci Says Tom Brady Skipped The White House Visit Because Gisele Bundchen Was Jealous Of His Ex — Ivanka Trump!

Still Donald Trump's toadie, eh?

Anthony Scaramucci guest-hosted TMZ Live on Monday and decided to drop some outrageous gossip in defense of his former boss.

When the Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots visited the White House in April, Tom Brady famously skipped out on the event.

Video: ESPN Airs Controversial Fantasy Football Sketch Resembling A Slave Auction

The Mooch wants everyone to know it definitely had nothing to do with lack of support for the President. So the former White House communications director totally made up some bullshit about the QB having dated Ivanka Trump!

First he heavily implied that Gisele Bündchen had kept Tom from the White House:

"My guess is, which is typical, there could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn't want him to go."

WTF? Jealousy of what??

That's when the Mooch dropped his stink bomb:

"Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don't know. I just think there was a possession that caused a rub."

Really, Scaramucci? How disgusting.

Obviously we would have known already if these two extremely famous people had dated.

Related: Gisele's Message For Tom Brady's 40th Birthday Is The Cutest Thing

But even beyond common knowledge, we already have outright denials. People spoke with sources who called what Scaramucci was suggesting "completely false" and total "bullshit."

Besides, if there were anything there, he'd outright say it. He's using insinuation because he knows everything he's saying is utter bullshit. It's just more propaganda from the Liar-in-Chief.

And sadly now so many people will just add it to their narrative as part of the real truth that's being hidden from them.

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

Tags: anthony scaramucci, crazzzzy, donald trump, gisele bundchen, icky icky poo, ivanka trump, love line, politik, super bowl, tom brady, white house