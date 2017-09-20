Home Videos Photos Shop
Avril Lavigne Named 2017's Most 'Dangerous' Celeb On The Internet! Find Out Why!

Avril lavigne most dangerous celeb on the internet

Sucks to be Avril Lavigne right now!

Why?? Well, on Tuesday, McAfee announced that the Complicated singer's name generates the most "dangerous" search results on the web. Whomp, whomp!

The computer security software company utilized McAfee WebAdvisor to determine the number of risky sites that popped up when a specific celebrity was searched on Google, Bing, and Yahoo. Each celeb's name was also looked up alongside certain search terms which were likely to yield threatening results.

However, Miz Lavigne isn't the only "dangerous" celeb online; here's the top ten list:

1. Avril Lavigne
2. Bruno Mars
3. Carly Rae Jepsen
4. Zayn Malik
5. Celine Dion
6. Calvin Harris
7. Justin Bieber
8. Diddy
9. Katy Perry
10. Beyoncé

It's said Avril skyrocketed to the top of the list because she was A) the focus of a crazy conspiracy theory in 2017 and B) is slated to release new music at the end of the year.

The more you know!

Everyone be safe while perusing the web, m'kay???

