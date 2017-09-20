Home Videos Photos Shop
Revenge Of The Nerds Star & NFL Player Bernie Casey Dead At 78

9/20/2017 6:54 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersR.I.P.Sad SadFootballNFLNostalgia

We are sad to report the passing of actor and pro football player Bernie Casey at the age of 78.

TMZ reports Casey fell ill recently and finally succumbed in a Los Angeles hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Bernie began his career as a wide receiver in the NFL, playing with the San Francisco 49ers and the L.A. Rams.

He got into acting in the sequel Guns Of The Magnificent Seven, then went on to feature prominently in I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and In The Mouth Of Madness.

But he's probably best known as heroic fraternity president U.N. Jefferson in Revenge Of The Nerds.

Take a look at his most iconic moment in the '80s classic (below):

[Image via 20th Century Fox.]

