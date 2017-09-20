So Many Couples Have Split This Year! Here Are The Biggest Celeb Breakups Of 2017!

When all is said and done, 2017 may end up being known in Hollywood as the year of the crushing celeb breakup.

We all remember where we were when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation, AKA the death of quirky love. And not too long after, Fergie and Josh Duhamel followed suit.

Hell, the year even BEGAN with a breakup as Nicki Minaj made her split with Meek Mill public on January 1!

See the sad '17 in splits (below)!

