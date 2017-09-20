Alert The Presses, Blac Chyna & Mechie Have Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram — Are They Done For Good?

So Sorry Hurricane Maria Ruined Your Vacation, Melissa Joan Hart
Bad news, guys -- Melissa Joan Hart can't go on vacation anymore because of Hurricane Maria.
DAMN YOU, Maria!
On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a news alert for the category-five tropical storm (which has since left 100% of Puerto Rico without power) with a caption complaining about not being able to travel to Punta Cana.
In the since-deleted post to Instagram (above), the Sabrina The Teenage Witch star wrote:
"And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year."
It didn't take long before commenters offered the celeb some perspective, saying things like: