Alert The Presses, Blac Chyna & Mechie Have Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram — Are They Done For Good?

9/20/2017 5:38 PM ET | Filed under: InstagramBreakupsBlac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Mechie

Uh oh, trouble in paradise?

As of Wednesday, Blac Chyna and her latest BF Mechie have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Double gasp.

Last month, the momma-of-two shut down breakup rumors — but this time it looks like the split is for real. You don't mess around with followers!

We'll keep our eyes peeled!

