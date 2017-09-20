Britney Spears Cozies Up To Mariah Carey At A Fab A-List Dinner Party!

Unlike Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey knows Britney Spears!

On Wednesday, the …Baby One More Time singer posted the (above) photo on Instagram where she (literally) rubs elbows with Mimi at a fancy dinner party!

The 35-year-old captioned the pic:

"You never know who you're going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!"

We have a feeling Miz Spears is talking about CAA agent Cade Hudson, who also invited Britt (and boyfriend Sam Asghari) to his 30th birthday bash in January of this year.

Two divas at one fabulous event!

